Man arrested for possession of child pornography in Brewster



BREWSTER – On Monday, February 14, 2022, investigators from the Brewster Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit arrested John F. McDonough for one count of Possession of Child Pornography, Second Offense. Both the Brewster Police Department and the Cyber Crime Unit are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The ICAC Task Force is a national task force of investigators who investigate offenders using the Internet or other online technology to sexually exploit children.

The investigation began when four Cybertipline Reports were generated from an online cloud service provider. The cloud service provider reported images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) had been uploaded to a particular account. The Cybertipline report is a tool used by electronic service providers to notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) when CSAM is discovered within their services. For more information about NCMEC, please visit www.missingkids.org.

During the course of the investigation, officers determined the user of the account was John McDonough, age 66, from Brewster. After obtaining a warrant, evidence related to the investigation was seized and McDonough was placed into custody without incident. He is scheduled to be arraigned today (February 15th) in Orleans District Court.

NCMEC’s CyberTipline is the nation’s centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children. The public and electronic service providers can make reports of a variety of crimes under the umbrella of child exploitation.

CyberTipline http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline