Man arrested in Hyannis after officers allegedly see drug transaction

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that on Sunday, February 2nd at about 12:20 PM, Officer Cronin and his partner Officer Rogorzenski observed a male later identified as Alvin Patterson engage in suspected drug transaction and enter a taxi on Pitchers Way. Officer Rogorzenski activated his emergency lights and conducted a motor vehicle stop in the parking lot of 290 West Main St.

While approaching the vehicle, Officer Cronin observed Patterson place a plastic bag into his waistband. Patterson was removed from the rear of the vehicle and pat frisked. During the pat frisk, Officer Rogorzenski located a black folding knife and attempted to remove it from Patterson’s waistband. As Officer Rogorzenski was taking control of Patterson, he suddenly took off running toward West Main St. Officer Rogorzenski chased down 6’4” approximately 315 lbs Patterson and quickly took him to the ground. While on the ground, Patterson began actively resisting officers attempting to place him into custody.

While lying face down, Patterson placed his hands under his stomach and removed a sandwich bag containing approximately 20 grams of suspected Fentanyl. Patterson ripped the bag open, exposing officers to a cloud of the deadly narcotic. Patterson was handcuffed and taken into custody with the assistance of Officer Cronin’s X-26 Taser. While secured in handcuffs, Patterson continued to kick at the pile of narcotics causing it to further contaminate officers on scene.

Patterson is being charged with the following:

• Possession of a class A substance with intent to distribute

• Resisting arrest