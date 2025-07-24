Man charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in Yarmouth

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Yarmouth Police Detectives, through a collaborative effort with the Massachusetts State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Cape Cod Resident Office, executed a search warrant after stopping a car on Route 6 for traffic violations.

Detectives observed a blue Ford Edge at approximately 8:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Route 6 with heavily tinted windows. Additionally, the car was overdue on its state safety inspection. Police stopped the car in Yarmouth, just East of Exit 72 on Route 6.

While executing a search warrant, a Yarmouth Police detective’s partner, K-9 Gauge, alerted to the odor of narcotics in the area of the driver’s crotch. Detectives uncovered multiple bags of fentanyl weighing approximately 36.3 grams, a small bag containing Oxycodone 5mg and another containing Oxycodone 15mg from his underwear. Additionally, detectives located $573.00, cash, in the driver’s possession.

The operator and only occupant of the vehicle, Justin A. Jimenez, 25, of Norwood, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Fentanyl 36g or more, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Controlled Substance (Oxycodone 15mg), and Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Controlled Substance (Oxycodone 5mg).

Jimenez was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Thursday.

The Yarmouth Police Department remains committed to proactively addressing drug related activity and protecting the safety of the community.