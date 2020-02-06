Man convicted of killing Coast Guard woman, wounding a second woman and shooting and wounding Bourne officer



BOURNE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael D. O’Keefe announced today that the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court affirmed the first degree murder conviction of Adrian Loya, DOB (2/5/84), for the 2015 killing of 31 year old Lisa Trubnikova. The Court affirmed the defendant’s convictions where he shot and wounded both Anna Trubkikova and Bourne Police Officer Jared MacDonald. The Court also affirmed the multiple assault and firearms convictions from the incident.

On February 5, 2015, Bourne Police responded to Trowbridge Road in Bourne for reports of gunshots and a car fire. The defendant broke into the home of Lisa and Anna Trubnikova. The defendant knew both Lisa and Anna from their time in the Coast Guard stationed in Kodiak, Alaska. The defendant shot and killed Lisa, and shot Anna causing serious injuries. After shooting both women, the defendant left their home and hid in the woods. The defendant saw a shadow of an approaching police officer, and shot Officer Jared MacDonald, striking him in the spine.

On September 12, 2017 a Barnstable Superior Court jury found Adrian Loya guilty of first degree murder on theories of extreme atrocity and cruelty and deliberate premeditation. The defendant was convicted of multiple assault and firearms offenses. The defendant was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of Lisa Trubnikova.

On appeal, Loya argued that a new trial is required because the trial judge committed reversible error by denying motions for proposed jury instructions and a proposed verdict slip. The defendant requested the jury answer in a series of yes-or-no questions, in addition to a general verdict of “guilty,” “not guilty,” or “not guilty, lack of criminal responsibility.” The defendant also requested the jury consider a verdict of “guilty but not criminally responsible” rather than “not guilty, lack of criminal responsibility.”

In a twenty-one page decision, the Supreme Judicial Court rejected all of Loya’s challenges, finding the defendant advocated for a departure from current law regarding the defense of a lack of criminal responsibility. The Court found Loya’s proposed changes would create unnecessary confusion. The Court declined to adopt the recommended changes, and discerned no error in the trial judge’s decision to deny these motions.

The case was investigated by the Bourne Police Department and State Police detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Brian Glenny and Assistant District Attorney Michael Donovan. The appeal was briefed and argued by Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Sweeney.

District Attorney O’Keefe said, “I remember well the courage of Anna Trubnikova during the trial and I am confident from my conversations with her that she will not let this terrible episode define her life. I wish her the very best.

I also want to commend the prosecution team, Brian Glenny, Mike Donovan and Elizabeth Sweeney. I thank them for their hard work on a tough case.”

Media release furnished by Cape & Islands District Attorney, Photo by AAP/CWN file