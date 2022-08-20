You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown

Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown

August 20, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – A man was critically injured in a diving incident around 1:45 AM Saturday morning. The incident happened at the Sandcastle Resort at 929 Commercial Street when according to reports, the victim attempted to jump from the 3rd floor into the pool. He reportedly did land in the water but was pulled from the pool unconscious. A MedFlight helicopter was met at the Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

