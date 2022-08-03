You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man critically injured in bike crash in Brewster

Man critically injured in bike crash in Brewster

August 3, 2022

BREWSTER – A man was critically injured in a bicycle crash in Brewster around 3 PM. The bike went off the Cape Cod Rail Trail into some trees near Route 137 & Underpass Road. Bystanders were performing CPR on the elderly victim when rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Officials are investigate whether a medical condition may have led to the crash.

