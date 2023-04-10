Video: Man critically injured in fall down flight of stairs in Harwich



HARWICH – A 47-year-old male suffered life threating injuries after falling down a flight of stairs at a home in Harwich late Monday morning. Harwich Fire Captain Donald Parker called for MedFlight after finding the man at the bottom of the stairs unconscious. The helicopter landed at the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School soccer field and flew the victim to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



ha041923 Man airlifted after fall down starirs from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.