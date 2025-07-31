CHATHAM – A man was critically injured in an incident while operating a lawn mower in Chatham. Rescuers rushed to a Mill Hill Road residence and rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. No further details were immediately available.
Man critically injured in lawn mowing incident in Chatham
July 31, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
