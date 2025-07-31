You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man critically injured in lawn mowing incident in Chatham

CHATHAM – A man was critically injured in an incident while operating a lawn mower in Chatham. Rescuers rushed to a Mill Hill Road residence and rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. No further details were immediately available.

