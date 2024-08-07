Man dies after being pulled from surf on Nantucket

NANTUCKET – A man was pulled from the surf at Miacomet Beach in Nantucket around 4 PM Monday afternoon. The elderly man was rescued by pulled out by lifeguards and administered CPR. He was transported to Nantucket Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. It was a busy weekend for Nantucket Lifeguards with at least 7 rescues from rip currents and surf on the island on Monday alone.