FALMOUTH – A man has died after reportedly falling off the roof of a house in Falmouth. The incident happened on Emerson Road sometime before 2:30 PM Thursday. Falmouth Police and State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Man dies after falling off roof in Falmouth
July 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State’s Vaxmillions $1 Million Giveaway Opens Registration
- Steamship Authority Concludes Cyber Attack Investigation
- Wellfleet Parade Postponed Over Health Concerns
- State Making Changes to COVID-19 Dashboard
- Animal Rescue League Warns of Holiday Pet Dangers
- Mashpee Nip Ban Sparks Spirited Debate
- Ambitious Massachusetts Climate Law Facing First Tests
- Falmouth Voters Adopt Solar Array, Indigenous Peoples Day
- Auditor’s Office Calls for Estate Recovery Changes
- Dennis Looking for Committee Volunteers
- Researchers Track Great White Sharks to Keep Public Safe
- Harwich Faces Battle Over Noise Level Issues
- Man Pleads Not Guilty to Destroying $12K Worth of Lobsters