Man dies after falling off roof in Falmouth

Man dies after falling off roof in Falmouth

July 1, 2021

FALMOUTH – A man has died after reportedly falling off the roof of a house in Falmouth. The incident happened on Emerson Road sometime before 2:30 PM Thursday. Falmouth Police and State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

