Man escapes serious injury after tree reportedly falls on him in Bourne

February 5, 2020

BOURNE – A man escaped serious injury after a tree reportedly fell on him. The incident happened on Adams Street shortly before 5 PM. The victim was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Further details were not immediately available.

