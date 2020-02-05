BOURNE – A man escaped serious injury after a tree reportedly fell on him. The incident happened on Adams Street shortly before 5 PM. The victim was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Further details were not immediately available.
Man escapes serious injury after tree reportedly falls on him in Bourne
February 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
