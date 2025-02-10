Man facing charges after Wareham home invasion, stabbing

WAREHAM – From Wareham Police: On February 7, 2025, officers from the Patrol Division responded to the Wood at Wareham Apartment Complex, located at 48 Swifts Beach Road, for a male victim that was stabbed. Throughout the course of the investigation it was learned that a male party, later identified as 29-year-old Ian Hill of Wareham, armed with a knife forcibly made entry to an apartment within the complex and violently attacked the male victim. Hill fled the area prior to officers’ arrival. The victim suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Tobey Hospital.

On February 8, 2025, the Wareham Police Department received information on Hill’s whereabouts. Officers’ located Hill within the Woods at Wareham Apartment Complex and was placed in custody without incident.

Hill was charged with; Home Invasion, and two counts of Assault and Battery Dangerous Weapon.

Hill was held on $25,000 cash bail and will be arraigned on February 10, 2025, at Wareham 4th District Court.

Chief Walter Correia Jr. applauded the collaborative effort between the citizen tip and the Patrol Division taken a violent person off the streets of Wareham.