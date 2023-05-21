Man facing charges after wild crash in Oak Bluffs

OAK BLUFFS – From Oak Bluffs Police (OBPD): On Sunday, May 21, 2023, at approximately 1:50 AM, OBPD officers responded to the area of Circuit Avenue and Pocasset Avenue for a report of a truck up a telephone pole.

On arrival, officers observed a dodge pick-up truck had apparently driven up a utility pole support wire and was suspended in the air. Officers determined the truck was unoccupied. A witness reported seeing a male walking from the scene shortly after the accident occurred.

The male operator was later located by an officer at his Oak Bluffs residence. He reported he was not injured.

As a result of this incident, the operator will be summonsed to the Edgartown District Court for the following charges:

1. Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident

2. Negligent Operation

3. Marked Lanes Violation

4. Speeding