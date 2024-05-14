You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man facing charges for assault with a knife and stealing an e-bike in separate incidents in Bourne

May 14, 2024


BOURNE – At approximately 9:58 PM on Monday, Bourne Police officers were dispatched to Spirits N More on Clay Pond Road for a reported assault with a knife. The victim was not injured in the assault. It was discovered that the suspect in the assault was also the same suspect for a felony larceny of an e-bike reported earlier in the evening.

Officers and Detectives were able to identify the suspect. Applications for arrest and search warrants were filed and issued today. The suspect was arrested without incident after he left his residence. The search warrant was executed and the stolen e-bike was recovered, as well as other evidence.

The thorough investigation by both patrol and detective divisions, with the assistance of the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team, brought a swift and safe resolution to this case.

