SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: Last week the Sandwich Police Department responded to a Forestdale residence for a breaking and entering. Sandwich Police Detectives were able to establish probable cause to arrest Richard Findley of Marlborough, MA. An arrest warrant was issued and Findley was taken into custody with the assistance of Mashpee Police Department. Findley was transported to Barnstable District Court to be arraigned on charges of B&E Daytime for a Felony, Larceny from a Building, and Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,200. Thank you to all that assisted.
Man facing felony charges after Forestdale break-in
July 28, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
