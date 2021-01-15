Man facing OUI charges after crash in Wareham

WAREHAM – On Wednesday, January 13, at 2:51 p.m., Wareham Police, EMS, and Fire, responded to Route 28 at the Route 195 overpass for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Officers determined that one vehicle rear-ended another at a traffic light, resulting in a person being transported to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.

The officers noted that one of the operators appeared to be under the influence and impaired. After further investigation, Officers Calib Larue and Jennifer Braley arrested Charles Davis, 53, of Marion.

Davis is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, following a vehicle closer than reasonable, operating under the influence (2nd offense), and possession of an open container in a vehicle.

Officer Aaron Pacheco assisted with the accident investigation and traffic control at the scene.