HYANNIS – A man reportedly fell overboard off a dock in Hyannis. The incident happened about 7 PM Sunday near the Harbormaster’s office and Hy-Line ferry terminal. Bystanders had helped the man out of the water when first responders arrived. The victim was evaluated for hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
Man falls off dock in Hyannis
October 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
