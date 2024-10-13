You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man falls off dock in Hyannis

October 13, 2024

HYANNIS – A man reportedly fell overboard off a dock in Hyannis. The incident happened about 7 PM Sunday near the Harbormaster’s office and Hy-Line ferry terminal. Bystanders had helped the man out of the water when first responders arrived. The victim was evaluated for hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.

