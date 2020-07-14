Man found unresponsive after his boat found washed up in Buzzards Bay

BUZZARDS BAY – Rescue Crews from Coast Guard Station Menemsha, Air Station Cape Cod, and the Buzzards Bay Task Force searched Tuesday for Robert Griffith, a 74-year-old male, in the vicinity of Slocums River. His 18′ Carolina skiff has been located on Barneys Joy Point off Dartmouth near the southern end of Buzzards Bay. Sadly, the Coast Guard reports Mr. Griffith’s body was later recovered unresponsive.