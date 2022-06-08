You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man has finger partially amputated in table saw accident in Falmouth

Man has finger partially amputated in table saw accident in Falmouth

June 8, 2022

FALMOUTH – A man reportedly nearly amputated a finger while using a table saw in Falmouth. It happened sometime after 1 PM at a location on Rainbow Avenue. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was called to investigate  the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

