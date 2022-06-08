FALMOUTH – A man reportedly nearly amputated a finger while using a table saw in Falmouth. It happened sometime after 1 PM at a location on Rainbow Avenue. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was called to investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Man has finger partially amputated in table saw accident in Falmouth
June 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Raytheon Establishing HQ in Virginia, Will Keep Presence in MA
- WHOI Holds Coral Reefs Webinar on World Ocean Day
- Gas Prices Soar 23 Cents Statewide in One Week
- Cape Cod Symphony To Perform Live in National Seashore Appearance
- Barnstable County Hires Consultant to Help Distribute COVID Money
- Beach Cleanup and Seal Walk Will Celebrate World Ocean Day
- Autonomous Mayflower Reaches North American Shores – in Canada
- Hundreds Charged with Crimes in Capitol Attack
- 4Cs Aviation Program to Receive Donated Aircraft
- US Added 390,000 Jobs in May as Hiring Remained Robust
- Heroes In Transition Highlights Community Partnerships
- Plan to Restore Cape Cod’’s Ponds Seeks Funding Source
- Public Health Officials Offer Safety Guidance For Summer Months