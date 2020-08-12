WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report that on Tuesday at approximately 6:12 PM, they responded to a report of a Domestic Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon which involved the discharging of a firearm. After gathering more information and performing a search of the area, the Wellfleet Police Department located the individual accused and the individual was placed under arrest without incident. While the incident remains under investigation by the Wellfleet Police Department, there are no outstanding threats to public safety. During this incident, the Wellfleet Police Department were assisted by the Eastham, Truro, Provincetown, Dennis ad Barnstable Police Departments; as well as the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office.
Man in custody after allegedly discharging firearm during domestic dispute in Wellfleet
August 12, 2020
