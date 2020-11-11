YARMOUTH – A man reportedly only suffered minor injuries after reportedly falling through the roof of the Mid-Cape Racquet Club on White’s Path in Yarmouth around 9:50 AM Wednesday. The victim was taken taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured after falling through roof of racquet club in Yarmouth
November 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
