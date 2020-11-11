You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured after falling through roof of racquet club in Yarmouth

Man injured after falling through roof of racquet club in Yarmouth

November 11, 2020

Google Street View/CWN

YARMOUTH – A man reportedly only suffered minor injuries after reportedly falling through the roof of the Mid-Cape Racquet Club on White’s Path in Yarmouth around 9:50 AM Wednesday. The victim was taken taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

