DENNIS – A man reportedly suffered burns after a vehicle radiator exploded sending antifreeze shooting out. It happened sometime after 5 PM in the small rest area just after the end of the divided section of Route 6.The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with some burns but is expected to recover. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured after vehicle radiator explodes in Dennis
June 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
