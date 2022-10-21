You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured at Bourne landfill

Man injured at Bourne landfill

October 21, 2022

BOURNE – A man was injured at the Bourne Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) around 10 AM Friday. According to reports, the victim partially amputated a finger. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

