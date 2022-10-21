BOURNE – A man was injured at the Bourne Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) around 10 AM Friday. According to reports, the victim partially amputated a finger. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured at Bourne landfill
October 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
