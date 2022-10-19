BREWSTER – A man was injured while using a chainsaw in Brewster Wednesday morning. Rescuers responded to the 900 block of Millstone Road about 10:30 AM to find the saw had kicked back on the user causing facial injuries. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured by chainsaw in Brewster
October 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
