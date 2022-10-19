You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured by chainsaw in Brewster

Man injured by chainsaw in Brewster

October 19, 2022

BREWSTER – A man was injured while using a chainsaw in Brewster Wednesday morning. Rescuers responded to the 900 block of Millstone Road about 10:30 AM to find the saw had kicked back on the user causing facial injuries. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

