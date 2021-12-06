BOURNE – A man was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford after a reported construction accident. According to reports, the victim suffered a serious hand injury while using a paving saw at a location on Standish Road sometime after 1 PM Monday. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured in construction accident in Bourne
December 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
