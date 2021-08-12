You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured in construction accident in Mashpee

Man injured in construction accident in Mashpee

August 12, 2021

MASHPEE – A man was injured in a construction accident in Mashpee about 1 PM Thursday afternoon. Rescuers responded to 53 Mercantile Way where the victim was reportedly found with the top of a finger amputated. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

