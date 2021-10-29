BOURNE – A man was injured after reportedly falling an unknown height from a ladder. Rescuers were called to the Aptucxet Trading Post on Aptucxet Road about 11 AM. The victim was transported under a trauma alert to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured in fall from ladder in Bourne
October 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mayflower Wind Marathon Weekend Cancelled
- High Winds Dislodge Harwich Church Bell
- Amid Power Outages, MEMA Issues Generator Safety Tips
- Eversource Estimates Power Restoration by Saturday Night
- Barnstable County Wrestles with Post-Storm Cleanup and Power Restoration
- Baker: Post-Storm, Think of Others at the Gas Pump
- Baker Recognizes Cape Schools for Cyber Defense
- Provincetown Museum Commemorating Pilgrim Landing
- Dennis Reschedules Special Town Meeting
- Eversource: More Damage Assessment Necessary Before Power Restoration
- Memorial Toy Run For Children In Need Set for November
- National Fire Protection Association Warns Of Halloween Hazards
- Flood Advisories in Effect as Nor’easter Arrives