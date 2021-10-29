You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured in fall from ladder in Bourne

Man injured in fall from ladder in Bourne

October 29, 2021

BOURNE – A man was injured after reportedly falling an unknown height from a ladder. Rescuers were called to the Aptucxet Trading Post on Aptucxet Road about 11 AM. The victim was transported under a trauma alert to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 