You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured in fall from ladder in Dennis

Man injured in fall from ladder in Dennis

October 14, 2024

DENNIS – A man was injured after reportedly falling off a ladder in Dennis. It happened at a residence on Acorn Road about 11:15 AM Monday. A MedFlight helicopter was not available due to weather so the victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 