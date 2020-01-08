You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured in fall from ladder in Falmouth

Man injured in fall from ladder in Falmouth

January 7, 2020

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling from a ladder in Falmouth. Rescuers were called to 557 North Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) about 10 PM Tuesday evening. The location is listed as Silver Beach Pizza. According to reports the victim fell from a second story roof possibly onto a lower roof possibly reportedly breaking his leg. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

