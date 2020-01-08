FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling from a ladder in Falmouth. Rescuers were called to 557 North Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) about 10 PM Tuesday evening. The location is listed as Silver Beach Pizza. According to reports the victim fell from a second story roof possibly onto a lower roof possibly reportedly breaking his leg. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured in fall from ladder in Falmouth
January 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
