FALMOUTH – A man was injured after falling off a ladder in in Falmouth. It happened at a residence on Country Club Lane about 10:15 AM. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured in fall from ladder in Falmouth
February 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
