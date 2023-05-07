You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured in fall from ladder in Falmouth

May 7, 2023

FALMOUTH – A man was injured in a fall from a ladder around 7:15 PM Sunday evening. The incident happened on Portside Circle. The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

