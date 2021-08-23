You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured in fall from ladder in Truro

Man injured in fall from ladder in Truro

August 23, 2021

TRURO – A man fell an unknown distance off a ladder in Truro early Monday afternoon. Rescuers responded to a Tryworks Road residence and found the victim with a serious ankle injury and transported him to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

