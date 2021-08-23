TRURO – A man fell an unknown distance off a ladder in Truro early Monday afternoon. Rescuers responded to a Tryworks Road residence and found the victim with a serious ankle injury and transported him to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured in fall from ladder in Truro
August 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
