Man injured in fall from roof in Chatham

September 2, 2020

CHATHAM – A man was injured after reportedly falling from a roof in Chatham early Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers were called to a Crows Pond Road residence about 12:45 PM. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

