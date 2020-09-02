CHATHAM – A man was injured after reportedly falling from a roof in Chatham early Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers were called to a Crows Pond Road residence about 12:45 PM. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured in fall from roof in Chatham
September 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
