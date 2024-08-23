You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured in fall from roof in Falmouth

Man injured in fall from roof in Falmouth

August 23, 2024

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 14 feet from a roof in Falmouth. Rescuers responded to a Scotty Road location sometime after 4:30 PM Friday and transported the victim to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 