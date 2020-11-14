You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured in fall from roof in Mashpee

Man injured in fall from roof in Mashpee

November 14, 2020

MASHPEE – One person was injured after falling about 10 feet from a roof in Mashpee. The incident happened shortly after 3:30 PM on Cranberry Avenue. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

