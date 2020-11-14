MASHPEE – One person was injured after falling about 10 feet from a roof in Mashpee. The incident happened shortly after 3:30 PM on Cranberry Avenue. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured in fall from roof in Mashpee
November 14, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Steamship Authority Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Baker Announces Funds for Early Education Programs
- Interstate Youth Hockey Suspended in New England, New Jersey
- Mashpee Wampanoag Chair Indicted for Bribery, Extortion
- Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Marine Al Boragine
- Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Army Veteran Lou Morea
- Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Navy Veteran Walter Von Hone
- EU Closer to Eliminating Tariffs on American Lobster
- Local Health Officials Stress Vigilance With COVID-19 Precautions
- After Honoring Veterans, Volunteers Prepare for Flag Retrieval
- Cape Cod Young Professionals Provides Grants to Local Groups
- Sandwich Arts Alliance PorchFest Celebrates Music Virtually
- Housing Assistance’s Telethon for Hope Goes Virtual