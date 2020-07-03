You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured in fall from tree in Eastham

Man injured in fall from tree in Eastham

July 3, 2020

EASTHAM – A man was injured after reportedly falling an unknown distance from a tree in Eastham. Rescuers responded to a Longstreet Lane location shortly after 10 AM Saturday. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 