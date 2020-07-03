EASTHAM – A man was injured after reportedly falling an unknown distance from a tree in Eastham. Rescuers responded to a Longstreet Lane location shortly after 10 AM Saturday. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured in fall from tree in Eastham
July 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
