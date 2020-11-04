TRURO – A man was injured after reportedly falling out of a hunting blind in Truro around 5:15 PM Wendesday. The incident happened in a remote, heavily wooded area off Lombard Hollow Road as darkness fell. Firefighters had to use reach the victim by off road vehicles and it took some time to get him out of the woods to the ambulance. He was then taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured in hunting incident in Truro
November 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
