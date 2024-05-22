You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured using saw in Mashpee

Man injured using saw in Mashpee

May 22, 2024

MASHPEE – A man reportedly seriously injured two fingers while using a saw in Mashpee sometime before noon Wednesday. The incident happened at Mashpee Millworks at 71 Echo Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The Occupational Safety & Health Adminsitration (OSHA) is investigating. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 