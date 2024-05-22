MASHPEE – A man reportedly seriously injured two fingers while using a saw in Mashpee sometime before noon Wednesday. The incident happened at Mashpee Millworks at 71 Echo Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The Occupational Safety & Health Adminsitration (OSHA) is investigating. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured using saw in Mashpee
May 22, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Election Recaps From Tuesday: Bourne Select Board Chair Stays On, Contested Harwich School Committee Race Decided
- Sailors Prepare To Celebrate Memorial Day On The Waves At This Weekend’s Figawi Race
- Banner Year for Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services on Cape Cod
- Cape Cinema Seeks Community Support
- Dennis Officials Pump Brakes on Family Shelter Proposal
- Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, NOAA Fisheries Educating Grade-Schoolers This Week
- VIDEO: Deer Filmed Swimming Across Cape Cod Canal
- AAA Forecasts Major Uptick for Memorial Day Weekend Travel
- WATCH: Cape Cod Hit Hard By Erosion in Recent Years, But County Dredge Stepping Up
- Chatham Voters Reelect Two Selectmen
- Tickets Now Available For Cape League’s 2024 All-Star Game
- New Study Finds Massachusetts Elderly At High Risk Of Bankruptcy
- Work Happening This Week On Bourne Rotary