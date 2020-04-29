SANDWICH – A man reportedly injured some fingers while using a table saw in Sandwich Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers were called to Deep Woods Drive around 5:30 PM. The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured using saw in Sandwich
April 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Additional Cape COVID-19 Death Reported, State Passes 60,000 Cases
- Falmouth Road Race Exploring Options for Rescheduling
- Nearly 70 Dead in ‘Horrific’ Outbreak at Mass Veterans Home
- Better Business Bureau Warns Of Government Loan Fraud
- Family Pantry Still Going Strong During Pandemic
- County Health Officials Optimistic, Cautious Going Forward in Pandemic
- Baker Announces Additional Support for Nursing and Long-Term Care Facilities
- Attorney General Issues Guidance on Disability Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic
- Falmouth Canceling Special Events, Including Barnstable County Fair, Through August
- Orleans Finalizes Dates for Town Meeting, Election
- Calmer Choice Urges People To Practice Mindfulness
- ‘Fund for Sandwich’ Raising Money to Serve Town Residents in Need
- National Grid Plans Gas Pipe Installation In Osterville