Man injured using saw in Sandwich

April 29, 2020

SANDWICH – A man reportedly injured some fingers while using a table saw in Sandwich Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers were called to Deep Woods Drive around 5:30 PM. The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.

