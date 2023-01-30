You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man killed in construction accident on Nantucket

Man killed in construction accident on Nantucket

January 30, 2023

NANTUCKET – A man was killed after reportedly being struck by heavy equipment in Nantucket Monday morning. The incident happened at Toscana Corporation on Arrowhead Drive. The victim was reportedly airlifted to a hospital but later passed away. Further details were not immediately available.

