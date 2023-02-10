You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man killed, woman critically injured in early morning fire in Plymouth

Man killed, woman critically injured in early morning fire in Plymouth

February 10, 2023

PLYMOUTH – An early morning fire has left a man dead and a woman in critical condition. Flames erupted in a home on Post N Rail Avenue around 5:30 AM. The State Fire Marshal and State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouty County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire. A Bourne engine responded to cover a Plymouth fire station. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 