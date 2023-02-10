Man killed, woman critically injured in early morning fire in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – An early morning fire has left a man dead and a woman in critical condition. Flames erupted in a home on Post N Rail Avenue around 5:30 AM. The State Fire Marshal and State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouty County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire. A Bourne engine responded to cover a Plymouth fire station. Further details were not immediately available.

Incident Report: this morning at 05:24 Engines 3, 4, 6 and BC3 were dispatched to 41 Post N’ Rail Ave for a Building Fire. Call originated from Life Alert Stating occupants were choking on smoke. @mikesacconetv (1/5) pic.twitter.com/hAtgxhuIBu — Plymouth_Fire_Buff (@ThePlymouthBuff) February 10, 2023