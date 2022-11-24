You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool

Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool

November 24, 2022

YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

