YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool
November 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
