FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue responded after a vessel capsized in rough waters in Falmouth Thursday afternoon. The incident happened around 5 PM off Waquoit Landing Road near the Waquoit Yacht Club. The fire boat brought the mariner safely to shore where he was evaluated by rescuers.
Man rescued after boat capsizes in Falmouth
October 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
