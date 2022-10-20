You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man rescued after boat capsizes in Falmouth

Man rescued after boat capsizes in Falmouth

October 20, 2022

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue responded after a vessel capsized in rough waters in Falmouth Thursday afternoon. The incident happened around 5 PM off Waquoit Landing Road near the Waquoit Yacht Club. The fire boat brought the mariner safely to shore where he was evaluated by rescuers.

