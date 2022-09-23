You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man rescued after boat capsizes on pond in Eastham

September 23, 2022

EASTHAM – A man was rescued after his boat capsized on Great Pond in Eastham shortly after 12:30 PM Friday. An Eastham firefighter used a rescue board to reach the victim who was wearing a flotation device and was swimming to shore. Other firefighters launched a rescue boat to retrieve the victim who was evaluated once back on shore. Further details were not immediately available.

