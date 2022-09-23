EASTHAM – A man was rescued after his boat capsized on Great Pond in Eastham shortly after 12:30 PM Friday. An Eastham firefighter used a rescue board to reach the victim who was wearing a flotation device and was swimming to shore. Other firefighters launched a rescue boat to retrieve the victim who was evaluated once back on shore. Further details were not immediately available.
Man rescued after boat capsizes on pond in Eastham
September 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Team Chase Foundation
- Sunday Journal – Eversource Outlines Future for New Provincetown Battery Project
- Sunday Journal – Summer Business Review and Love Local Fest with Amanda Converse
- Dennis Transfer Station Changing Operating Hours
- Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Event Highlights Housing Crisis
- Bourne, Yarmouth ARPA Awards Announced
- Chatham Relaxes Some Water Conservation Measures
- Love Local Fest Highlights Cape Cod’s Small Businesses
- Upcoming Road Work in Sandwich on Route 130
- Public Health Grant to Focus on Supporting Seniors
- Mashpee Special Town Election Deciding New Select Board Member Approaches
- Fishermen Appeal Ruling That Protects Endangered Whales
- Massachusetts Panel Explores Changes to State Seal, Motto