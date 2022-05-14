You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man rescued after falling overboard in the Cape Cod Canal

May 14, 2022

BOURNE – A man reportedly fell overboard into the chilly waters of the Cape Cod Canal late Saturday morning. The Coast Guard responded to the scene but luckily the victim was reportedly quickly pulled from the water. Further details were not immediately available.

