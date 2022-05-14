BOURNE – A man reportedly fell overboard into the chilly waters of the Cape Cod Canal late Saturday morning. The Coast Guard responded to the scene but luckily the victim was reportedly quickly pulled from the water. Further details were not immediately available.
Man rescued after falling overboard in the Cape Cod Canal
May 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Falmouth Select Board Takes Action to Remove Town Manager
- Chatham Purchases Land From Fall River Diocese for Affordable Housing
- Sunday Journal – Baby Formula Shortage with A Baby Center
- Parents Swap, Sell Baby Formula as Biden Focuses on Shortage
- Cape Cod Struggles With Baby Formula Shortage
- Biden Marks COVID ‘Tragic Milestone’ in US at Global Summit
- Housing Assistance Corporation to Hold Info Session on 30 Affordable Units
- Cape Cod ARPA Funding Application Portal Now Open
- Sunday Journal – Celebrating Small Business with the Coop and Love Live Local
- Sunday Journal – 22Mohawks K9 Motorcycle Ride
- Gino Cappelletti, Who Scored 1st Points in AFL History, Dies
- Dennis Voters Elect New Alongside Old Faces
- Wequassett Resort and Golf Club Sold to New York Investor