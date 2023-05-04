Man rescued after getting caught in the incoming tide in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A man was rescued after getting caught by the incoming tide in the east end of Provincetown. The incident happened shortly after 6 PM off of Snail Road. The area opens up to an expansive array of sandbars but quickly submerges as the tide comes on. A Provincetown harbormaster boat was able to retrieve the victim from the waist deep water which is only in the low 40s. He was brought by boat to MacMillan Wharf and evaluated by EMTs for possible hypothermia but declined to go to the hospital.