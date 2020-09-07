You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man rescued after passing out on roof in Harwich

Man rescued after passing out on roof in Harwich

September 7, 2020


HARWICH – Rescuers were called after a man reportedly passed out while working on a roof at a Parallel Street residence in Harwich. The victim was brought into the house through a window and further evaluated.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 