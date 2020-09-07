HARWICH – Rescuers were called after a man reportedly passed out while working on a roof at a Parallel Street residence in Harwich. The victim was brought into the house through a window and further evaluated.
Man rescued after passing out on roof in Harwich
September 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
