Man rescued from Provincetown breakwater thanks rescuers

PROVINCETOWN – Its not too often we get a follow up on a story that we cover, this is good news! Back on August 27th, CWN reported “Provincetown fire crews were called to a rescue at the West End Breakwater around noon Tuesday. According to reports, a man fell on the popular walking route to Long Point. Because it was low tide a boat could not respond so National Park Service Rangers took EMTs to the scene via a 4-wheel drive vehicle. The victim had to be extricated from the rocks and was driven to Herring Cove Beach where an ambulance was waiting. He was then taken to Provincetown Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center.”



On Friday, Provincetown Fire posted the following: “The Firehouse Friday ray of sunshine on an otherwise gloomy day.”

A month ago, a critically injured patient was MedFlighted to a trauma center. We share Mark’s story with permission. He was involved in a breakwater accident and flown to a Rhode Island trauma center by Boston MedFlight. Mark and the crew responsible for his care that day are Pictured: FF/Paramedic Molly Costa, FF/EMT Elias Martinez, and EMT Michael Coelho. FF/Paramedic Runci and FF/EMT Santos are missing from the photo as they are off-duty today. Excellent job by all and thank you for the flowers Mark.