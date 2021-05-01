HYANNIS – A man was seriously injured aboard a vessel at the Hy-Line docks on Ocean Street in Hyannis sometime after 6 PM Saturday. The victim reportedly suffered a significant head injury and was taken by ambulance to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured aboard a vessel in Hyannis
May 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Baker Announces Over $70 Million for Summer Learning Initiatives
- U.S. Wages and Benefits Jump as Economy Reopens
- Sunday Journal – Mike Festa with AARP Massachusetts
- Sunday Journal – John Garner with the Cape Cod Baseball League
- Sunday Journal – Heather Mead with Heritage Museums and Gardens
- Massachusetts House OKs its Version of $47.7B State Budget
- Cape Resident and Vet Advocate Announces Pats’ Draft Pick
- COVID Task Force Aiming for 75% Vaccine Rate by Memorial Day
- State of Cape Cod Summit to Examine Local Issues
- U.S. Recovery from Pandemic Recession Showing Momentum
- Keating Backs Biden’s Social Expansions
- Cape Cod Healthcare Expands Hours at COVID Vaccine Clinic
- Biden’s Declaration: America’s Democracy ‘Is Rising Anew’