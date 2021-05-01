You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured aboard a vessel in Hyannis

Man seriously injured aboard a vessel in Hyannis

May 1, 2021

HYANNIS – A man was seriously injured aboard a vessel at the Hy-Line docks on Ocean Street in Hyannis sometime after 6 PM Saturday. The victim reportedly suffered a significant head injury and was taken by ambulance to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.

