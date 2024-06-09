Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Sandwich. The crash happened on Cotuit Road north of Quaker Meetinghouse Road around 3:30 PM. The impact sent the victim into a wooded area off the road. He was transported to the Henry T. Wing School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.