SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Sandwich. The crash happened on Cotuit Road north of Quaker Meetinghouse Road around 3:30 PM. The impact sent the victim into a wooded area off the road. He was transported to the Henry T. Wing School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Sandwich
June 9, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
